UNITED STATES NEWS

Woman arrested after gunshots fired in Connecticut police station. Bulletproof glass stopped them

Oct 6, 2023, 6:14 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A woman fired several gunshots in the lobby of a Connecticut police station but bulletproof glass prevented anyone from being injured, authorities said Friday as they charged the shooter with attempted murder and other crimes.

The shooting happened at the Bristol Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, nearly a year after two local officers were shot to death in an ambush.

The woman, Suzanne Laprise, 51, of nearby Plainville, was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when she fired several shots at the window of the front desk, which was unoccupied at the time, police said in a news release. None of the shots penetrated the bullet-resistant glass, officials said.

Officers responded and tried to negotiate with Laprise, but she fired more shots toward them, again stopped by bulletproof glass, the statement said. One officer shot back at her. She put her gun down and officers used a stun gun to subdue her. She was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Bristol police said that officers’ actions were heroic.

“Despite a truly life-threatening incident, they responded with calm, poise, and professionalism, resulting in no loss of life or serious injury to anyone,” police said a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Laprise was released from the hospital on Friday morning and was expected to appear in state court in New Britain later in the day, police said.

She was charged with attempted murder and several gun crimes, including illegal carrying of a firearm under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She also is charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. Her bond was set at $3 million.

It was not immediately clear if Laprise had a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. A possible relative of Laprise listed in public records declined to comment. Phone messages were left for other possible relatives of Laprise.

The Connecticut State Police and the Inspector General’s Office are investigating the incident, Bristol police said.

Bristol police asked anyone without essential police business to avoid the area around the department’s headquarters Friday.

On Oct. 12, 2022, Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot in what police believe was an ambush set up by a 911 call made by the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher.

DeMonte and Hamzy were killed. Iurato, who survived a gunshot wound to his leg, fired a single shot that killed Brutcher. Iurato recently return to work.

___

Associated Press writer Susan Haigh contributed to this report.

