ARIZONA NEWS

Multi-agency operation targeting retail crime theft in Phoenix area leads to 64 arrests

Oct 6, 2023, 9:11 AM

A multi-agency operation targeting retail crime theft in Phoenix in September 2023 led to the arrest of dozens of people, authorities said. (City of Phoenix Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A multi-agency operation targeting retail crime theft in the Phoenix area last month led to the arrest of dozens of people, authorities said.

The operation, which took place Sept. 12-15, resulted in 64 arrests, five gun seizures and the clearance of 248 warrants, the city of Phoenix announced Thursday.

The Phoenix Police Department Property Crimes Bureau made a list of high crime areas and repeat offenders to focus on as part of the reduction operation.

One suspect that was arrested ended up being connected to six cases from different areas within Phoenix and was linked to over $37,000 worth of stolen jewelry.

Why are police in Phoenix targeting retail crime theft?

City officials said in a press release that reducing organized retail theft in the community directly addresses concerns seen across the nation.

RELATED STORIES

“Retail theft affects everyone. It’s why we see more and more items under lock and key when we shop and consumers end up paying for it in the long run in the form of higher prices,” Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in the release.

The Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale and Surprise police departments assisted in the operation.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the Phoenix City Prosecutor’s Office will handle the prosecutions.

The operation was featured in a recent episode of KTAR News 92.3 FM‘s weekly 5-0 Info show. Listen to a podcast of the episode here.

