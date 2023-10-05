Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Father weeps as 3 charged with murder in his toddler’s fentanyl death at NYC day care

Oct 5, 2023, 3:42 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Nicholas Dominici’s dad said he had hoped to have a photo of his son’s kindergarten graduation four years from now.

“But sadly what I have is a reminder of his death,” Otoniel Feliz said, weeping as he held up a photo of his son. The toddler died last month after he and three other young children were sickened by what officials said was exposure to fentanyl at their Bronx day care center.

Feliz joined Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and other officials as they announced the indictments on charges including murder and manslaughter of the center’s operator, her husband and the husband’s cousin in Dominici’s death. He was 22 months old and had spent only a few days at the Divino Niño day care center when he died on Sept. 15.

Clark said day care operator Grei Mendez, 36, her husband, Felix Herrera Garcia, 34, and Carlisto Brito, 41, were arraigned Thursday and ordered held without bail.

Mendez and Brito were arrested after Dominici and three other children under Mendez’s care showed signs of opioid exposure. Herrera Garcia, who authorities say fled to Mexico, was arrested there and then extradited to New York.

Dominici was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other three children, ranging in age from 8 months to 2 years old, were treated for what authorities said was fentanyl exposure.

Investigators said a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of fentanyl was found in a closet in the day care center and 6 kilograms (13.23 pounds) of fentanyl, heroin and other controlled substances were found under a trap door in the floor beneath a padded mat where children napped.

“This is a catastrophe,” Clark said. “Our sorrow is matched only by the outrage because these babies were used as shields to protect a narcotics operation.”

Clark said the children “are my children, they’re our children and it’s our responsibility to make sure we do all that we can to keep them safe and to protect them.”

Andres Aranda, an attorney for Mendez, said his client knew nothing of any fentanyl operation. “She is not guilty,” he said.

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for Brito and Herrera Garcia.

The defendants and a fourth person also face federal narcotics charges.

Feliz, Dominici’s father, spoke alternately in Spanish and English as he described how Mendez had earned his trust over the little boy’s brief time at the day care center.

“We feel betrayed by that day care,” he said, “because they would send us photos, would send us text messages with everything that happened throughout the day. We trusted them because we saw it was a place that would keep us informed.”

Feliz thanked those working on the case, but said, “Everything that is done will not bring my son back.”

United States News

Associated Press

Republican leader of Wisconsin Assembly says he won’t move to impeach state’s top elections official

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Assembly said Thursday that he will not pursue impeachment for the presidential battleground state’s nonpartisan top elections official, despite calls from the Republican president of the state Senate to do so. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told a WKOW-TV reporter that he will wait until a […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Customs officials seize giraffe feces from woman at Minnesota airport

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal customs agents pooh-poohed the plans of a Iowa woman who wanted to make jewelry from giraffe feces she picked up on a trip to Kenya and brought back to the U.S. in her luggage. The woman declared the small box of feces when she was selected to have her belongings inspected […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania chocolate factory fined for failing to evacuate before fatal natural gas explosion

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania chocolate factory was fined more than $44,000 by the federal workplace safety agency on Thursday for failing to evacuate before a natural gas explosion that killed seven people. R.M. Palmer Co. did not heed warnings from employees about a natural gas leak, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety […]

2 hours ago

Mike Clinkunbroomer, center right, father of Los Angeles sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer watch...

Associated Press

Funeral held for a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was ambushed in patrol car

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was gunned down in what authorities described as an ambush was mourned Thursday by his family, fiancée and hundreds of law enforcement officers who filled a downtown cathedral for his funeral Mass. Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot Sept. 16 in his patrol vehicle […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X. The SEC said in a filing in a San Francisco federal court that Musk failed to appear for testimony on Sept. 15 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Washington state governor requests federal aid for survivors of August wildfires

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has formally requested federal aid and a major disaster declaration to help people recover from deadly wildfire destruction in August in the eastern part of the state. The Democratic governor said in a news release Wednesday that he sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Father weeps as 3 charged with murder in his toddler’s fentanyl death at NYC day care