2 Arizona lottery players hit big, Powerball soars to $1.4 billion

PHOENIX — The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.4 billion with no players matching all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. However, two lucky winners hit big in Arizona.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold Wednesday at a Fry’s Fuel Center on Willow Creek Road in Prescott. In Casa Grande, a $53,000 Fantasy 5 Jackpot winning ticket was sold Wednesday at a QuikTrip on Pinal Avenue and Cottonwood Lane.

Wednesday’s Powerball winning numbers were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball 1.

The next drawing for the big prize is Saturday night. This Powerball is the world’s seventh-largest lottery prize.

How to play the Powerball in Arizona

Players can choose quick pick and or select five white numbers and one red Powerball number. For an extra $1, winnings can be multiplied.

Tickets cost $2 per game and can be purchased at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers.

There are nine ways to win a cash prize:

Match five white balls and the Powerball

Match five white balls

Match four white balls and the Powerball

Match four white balls

Match three white balls and the Powerball

Match three white balls

Match two white balls and the Powerball

Match one white ball and the Powerball

Match the Powerball

The game odds are 1 in 292.2 million.

Grand prize jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump-sum payment.

Can Arizona Lottery winners remain anonymous?

Players who win a jackpot of $100,000 or more can remain confidential for 90 days from the date the prize is awarded. However, winners can elect to keep their name permanently confidential. The prize winner’s city and county of residence are not confidential.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

