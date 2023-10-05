Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 Arizona lottery players hit big, Powerball soars to $1.4 billion

Oct 5, 2023, 4:00 PM

A person holds a Powerball scan entry. Three tickets sold in Arizona each won $50,000 in the drawin...

Powerball lottery scantron (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX —  The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.4 billion with no players matching all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. However, two lucky winners hit big in Arizona.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold Wednesday at a Fry’s Fuel Center on Willow Creek Road in Prescott. In Casa Grande, a $53,000 Fantasy 5 Jackpot winning ticket was sold Wednesday at a QuikTrip on Pinal Avenue and Cottonwood Lane.

Wednesday’s Powerball winning numbers were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball 1.

RELATED STORIES

The next drawing for the big prize is Saturday night. This Powerball is the world’s seventh-largest lottery prize.

How to play the Powerball in Arizona

Players can choose quick pick and or select five white numbers and one red Powerball number. For an extra $1, winnings can be multiplied.

Tickets cost $2 per game and can be purchased at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers.

There are nine ways to win a cash prize:

  • Match five white balls and the Powerball
  • Match five white balls
  • Match four white balls and the Powerball
  • Match four white balls
  • Match three white balls and the Powerball
  • Match three white balls
  • Match two white balls and the Powerball
  • Match one white ball and the Powerball
  • Match the Powerball

The game odds are 1 in 292.2 million.

Grand prize jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump-sum payment.

Can Arizona Lottery winners remain anonymous?

Players who win a jackpot of $100,000 or more can remain confidential for 90 days from the date the prize is awarded. However, winners can elect to keep their name permanently confidential. The prize winner’s city and county of residence are not confidential.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A hiker was in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain. (Phoenix Fi...

KTAR.com

Hiker in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain

A hiker was in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain, authorities said Thursday.

2 hours ago

Grand Canyon University, a private Christian school in Phoenix, is clashing with the U.S. Departmen...

Kevin Stone

Grand Canyon University accuses federal officials of retaliation in conflict over nonprofit status

Grand Canyon University is accusing federal officials of retaliating against the Phoenix school over its ongoing lawsuit against the Department of Education.

2 hours ago

Stock image of a cellphone with a security app. Blackbaud agreed Oct. 5, 2023, to pay $49.5 million...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $1.8M of Blackbaud’s multistate settlement over 2020 data breach

Arizona is getting nearly $2 million as part of a multistate settlement with software company Blackbaud over a data breach three years ago.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why Phoenix’s investment as a sports town is paying off

Phoenix continues to invest in bringing major sporting events to town and both the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to win in pursuit of a championship title. KTAR News host Mike Broomhead takes a closer look at what winning teams bring to the city’s economy.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Diamondbacks, Suns success proves why Phoenix’s investment as a sports town is paying off

Phoenix continues to invest in bringing major sporting events to town and both the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to win in pursuit of a championship title. KTAR News host Mike Broomhead takes a closer look at what winning teams bring to the city’s economy. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Methamphetamine and other drugs...

KTAR.com

Chandler man sentenced to 15 years in prison for intent to distribute meth

A Chandler man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution case, authorities announced Thursday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

2 Arizona lottery players hit big, Powerball soars to $1.4 billion