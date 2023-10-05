Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

US Customs officials seize giraffe feces from woman at Minnesota airport

Oct 5, 2023

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal customs agents pooh-poohed the plans of a Iowa woman who wanted to make jewelry from giraffe feces she picked up on a trip to Kenya and brought back to the U.S. in her luggage.

The woman declared the small box of feces when she was selected to have her belongings inspected upon arriving at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport on Sept. 29, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The woman, who was not identified, told officials she planned to use the waste to make a necklace, as she had done in the past with moose poop. The agency’s agriculture specialists seized the small box and destroyed the giraffe poop.

“There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” Customs and Border Protection’s Chicago field Director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke said in a statement. “If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues.”

African swine fever, classical swine fever, Newcastle disease, foot-and-mouth disease, and swine vesicular disease are among ailments in Kenya that Customs cited as risks.

