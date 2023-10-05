Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Grand Canyon University accuses federal officials of retaliation in conflict over nonprofit status

Oct 5, 2023, 2:03 PM

Grand Canyon University, a private Christian school in Phoenix, is clashing with the U.S. Departmen...

Grand Canyon University, a private Christian school in Phoenix, is clashing with the U.S. Department of Education over its nonprofit status. (Grand Canyon University Photo)

(Grand Canyon University Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Grand Canyon University is accusing federal officials of retaliating against the Phoenix school over its ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education.

GCU detailed its allegations, which are centered around the private Christian college’s nonprofit status, in a lengthy online statement Thursday.

The university sued the Department of Education (DOE) in 2021, accusing the agency of failing to acknowledge the school’s nonprofit status for the purposes of federal student financial aid.

Thursday’s statement accuses DOE and Federal Trade Commission officials of engaging in a coordinated effort to harm GCU with frivolous accusations. The Arizona State Approving Agency, under authority of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is also implicated.

What is the history of Grand Canyon University’s nonprofit status?

GCU, now the nation’s largest Christian college, operated as a nonprofit institution from its founding in 1949 to until 2004, when it almost was forced to close because of financial difficulties.

RELATED STORIES

“An investor came in and put up a lot of money to keep the university afloat” as a for-profit entity, GCU President Brian Mueller told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

After experiencing a period of sustained growth, the school completed the process of reverting to nonprofit status in 2018.

“Basically, everybody blessed that except the Department of Education,” Mueller said. “They said they were going to keep a for-profit tag on us and treat us differently.”

Why did GCU sue the Department of Education?

GCU, which hasn’t raised its tuition in 15 years, said it tried to negotiate with the DOE and only filed its lawsuit when it became clear the agency wasn’t going to change its opinion.

“And they started opening up these investigations,” Mueller said. “They gave no reason for them, there weren’t student complaints.”

Mueller said the things that typically trigger investigations – such as low graduation rates and high student loan default rates — didn’t apply to GCU.

He said GCU decided to go on the offensive after the DOE recently said it was going to announce a fine against the school soon.

“We’re tired of this, and so what we’re coming out with today is our statement of facts around these four investigations, and how frivolous they are, and making sure people understand that this is happening in context of us producing tremendous results. … We’re kind of getting out in front of what they said they were going to announce,” Mueller said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz McNair contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A person holds a Powerball scan entry. Three tickets sold in Arizona each won $50,000 in the drawin...

Brandon Gray

2 Arizona lottery players hit big, Powerball soars to $1.4 billion

The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.4 billion with no players matching all six numbers Wednesday night. However, two Arizonans had some lucky wins. 

1 hour ago

A hiker was in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain. (Phoenix Fi...

KTAR.com

Hiker in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain

A hiker was in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain, authorities said Thursday.

3 hours ago

Stock image of a cellphone with a security app. Blackbaud agreed Oct. 5, 2023, to pay $49.5 million...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $1.8M of Blackbaud’s multistate settlement over 2020 data breach

Arizona is getting nearly $2 million as part of a multistate settlement with software company Blackbaud over a data breach three years ago.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why Phoenix’s investment as a sports town is paying off

Phoenix continues to invest in bringing major sporting events to town and both the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to win in pursuit of a championship title. KTAR News host Mike Broomhead takes a closer look at what winning teams bring to the city’s economy.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Diamondbacks, Suns success proves why Phoenix’s investment as a sports town is paying off

Phoenix continues to invest in bringing major sporting events to town and both the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to win in pursuit of a championship title. KTAR News host Mike Broomhead takes a closer look at what winning teams bring to the city’s economy. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

Methamphetamine and other drugs...

KTAR.com

Chandler man sentenced to 15 years in prison for intent to distribute meth

A Chandler man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution case, authorities announced Thursday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Grand Canyon University accuses federal officials of retaliation in conflict over nonprofit status