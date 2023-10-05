Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Nonprofit service provider Blackbaud settles data breach case for $49.5M with states

Oct 5, 2023, 1:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The fundraising software company Blackbaud agreed Thursday to pay $49.5 million to settle claims brought by the attorneys general of all 50 states related to a 2020 data breach that exposed sensitive information from 13,000 nonprofits.

Health information, Social Security numbers and the financial information of donors or clients of the nonprofits, universities, hospitals and religious organizations that the company serves was the type of data that was exposed in the breach, according to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who co-led the investigation with Vermont.

Blackbaud, which offers software for fundraising and data management to nonprofits, first publicly acknowledged that an outside actor had gained access to its data on July 16, 2020, but downplayed the extent and sensitivity of the information that had been stolen, the attorneys general said. Over a million files were exposed in the breach.

The company paid the intruder a ransom in exchange for deleting the data.

Blackbaud agreed to strengthen its data security practices, improve customer notification in the event of another breach and to have an outside party assess its compliance with the terms of the settlement for seven years, the settlement said.

The company did not admit any wrongdoing under the terms of the agreement. Blackbaud did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indiana will receive almost $3.6 million under the terms of the settlement, the most of any state, Rokita’s office said.

In March, the U.S. Security’s and Exchange Commission said it settled charges against Blackbaud for misleading investors about the nature of the information that was stolen. After initially saying that bank information and Social Security numbers were not accessed in the breach, employees of the company found that it had been but failed to notify senior leaders, the SEC said.

The company agreed to pay a $3 million fine to the SEC but did not admit wrongdoing.

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

United States News

Associated Press

Indianapolis police capture a cheeky monkey that escaped and went on the lam

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Momo the monkey’s taste of freedom is over. The primate spurred an hourslong search on Indianapolis’ east side after he escaped Wednesday evening from his owner’s property. But the male patas monkey was finally captured safely Thursday morning, police said. Momo was captured by the brother of the monkey’s owner after police […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Officers’ lawyers challenge analysis of video that shows Black man’s death in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Lawyers for three police officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis on Thursday challenged a forensic video analyst’s interpretation of videos shot by witnesses that show the Black man’s fatal arrest in Tacoma, Washington. Prosecutors also planned to call Ellis’ sister, Monét Carter-Mixon, to testify later Thursday. Tacoma Officers Matthew […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

$228M awarded to some plaintiffs who sued Nevada-based bottled water company after liver illnesses

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $288 million in damages to several plaintiffs who sued a Las Vegas-based bottled water company after its product was linked to liver illnesses, a newspaper reported Thursday. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that jurors determined Real Water and two other defendants in the case were […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former University of Southern California campus gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting numerous students was found dead Wednesday inside his home, his lawyer said. Leonard Levine, George Tyndall’s defense attorney, confirmed the death to The Associated Press on Thursday. Tyndall, who was in his mid-70s, was awaiting trial on 35 criminal […]

1 hour ago

FILE—Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., confer during a news conferenc...

Associated Press

Who might replace McCarthy as House speaker? What are Republicans already demanding for their vote?

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Republicans, it’s a question with no clear answer: Who becomes House speaker after Kevin McCarthy? It’s not at all certain that any of the GOP candidates will be able to round up enough votes — 218, if all lawmakers are present and voting — to ascend to one of the most […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New York pilot who pleads not guilty to stalking woman by plane is also accused of throwing tomatoes

A New York man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of stalking a woman by flying his small plane over her home. Michael Arnold, 65, was arraigned in southern Vermont, where he kept his plane, on charges of aggravated stalking, violating an abuse prevention order, resisting arrest, impeding a public officer and providing false information […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Nonprofit service provider Blackbaud settles data breach case for $49.5M with states