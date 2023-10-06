Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs files amicus brief arguing against restoration of pre-statehood abortion law

Oct 5, 2023, 8:00 PM

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs filed an amicus brief in opposition of a pre-statehood abortion law that, ...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs filed an amicus brief in opposition of a pre-statehood abortion law that, if restored, would allow doctors to be prosecuted for performing the operation. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs filed an amicus brief in opposition to a pre-statehood abortion law that, if restored, would allow doctors to be prosecuted for performing the operation.

Hobbs argued that access to abortion services is critical to the health and safety of Arizonans. The Democrat added that Arizona women need access to care regardless of an unplanned pregnancy or one that endangers their health, safety or economic viability.

The Arizona Supreme Court will review a lower court’s conclusion in Planned Parenthood Arizona vs. Mayes that abortion doctors can’t be prosecuted under the 1864 law on Dec. 12.

“I made a promise to Arizonans that I would do everything in my power to protect reproductive freedom, and I’m working every day to follow through on that promise,” Hobbs said in the brief.

RELATED STORIES

“I will continue to fight relentlessly against out-of-touch extremists who want to jail doctors and end the right of Arizonans to make decisions about their own bodies and futures. Together, I know we can protect reproductive freedom and stop radicals from reinstating a total abortion ban.”

If the 1864 law is reinstated, it would impose a near-total ban on abortions. There would be no exceptions for rape or incest and abortions would only be allowed if a mother’s life is in danger under the 19th century law.

Abortions are currently allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law.

The state Court of Appeals said in December 2022 it wasn’t viewing the pre-statehood law in isolation from other statutes and concluded the state’s laws make it clear only doctors are permitted to perform abortions. Non-doctors would still be subject to prosecution under the old law, the appeals court said.

A court had blocked enforcement of the 1864 law shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court issued the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to an abortion. After the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision in June 2022, then-Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich succeeded in getting a state judge in Tucson to lift the court order blocking its enforcement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Guns and Roses Dbacks...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix Guns N’ Roses show at Chase Field postponed as Diamondbacks continue playoff run

Guns N' Roses fans will have to wait a little longer to see the rock band live at Chase Field in Phoenix but for a good reason if you're an Arizona Diamondbacks fan. 

6 hours ago

A person holds a Powerball scan entry. Three tickets sold in Arizona each won $50,000 in the drawin...

Brandon Gray

2 Arizona lottery players hit big, Powerball soars to $1.4 billion

The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.4 billion with no players matching all six numbers Wednesday night. However, two Arizonans had some lucky wins. 

7 hours ago

A hiker was in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain. (Phoenix Fi...

KTAR.com

Hiker in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain

A hiker was in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain, authorities said Thursday.

9 hours ago

Grand Canyon University, a private Christian school in Phoenix, is clashing with the U.S. Departmen...

Kevin Stone

Grand Canyon University accuses federal officials of retaliation in conflict over nonprofit status

Grand Canyon University is accusing federal officials of retaliating against the Phoenix school over its ongoing lawsuit against the Department of Education.

9 hours ago

Stock image of a cellphone with a security app. Blackbaud agreed Oct. 5, 2023, to pay $49.5 million...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $1.8M of Blackbaud’s multistate settlement over 2020 data breach

Arizona is getting nearly $2 million as part of a multistate settlement with software company Blackbaud over a data breach three years ago.

11 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why Phoenix’s investment as a sports town is paying off

Phoenix continues to invest in bringing major sporting events to town and both the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to win in pursuit of a championship title. KTAR News host Mike Broomhead takes a closer look at what winning teams bring to the city’s economy.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs files amicus brief arguing against restoration of pre-statehood abortion law