UNITED STATES NEWS

Suspect in helmeted motorcyclist’s stomping of car window in Philadelphia is jailed on $2.5M bail

Oct 5, 2023, 10:44 AM | Updated: 11:28 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who prosecutors say was the helmeted motorist who stomped in the back window of a car in Philadelphia and waved a gun at the vehicle’s driver in a weekend assault that was recorded on video was in custody Thursday after bail was set at $2.5 million.

Court records show Philadelphia resident Cody M. Heron, 26, was arraigned late Wednesday on charges that include aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats in the attack Sunday night on a street near City Hall.

The court docket indicated he would have to post 10% of the $2.5 million to be released. Heron did not have a lawyer named in court records or a listed phone number. Philadelphia Prisons Department communications coordinator John Mitchell confirmed Thursday that Heron was being held there.

Police arrested him late Tuesday night after the video was widely shared online and authorities sought the public’s help identifying the man.

The video showed a group of motorcyclists, dirt bike riders and ATV drivers surrounded a sedan before the helmeted person got off his motorcycle, jumped onto the back of the car and smashed in the back window. An object that appeared to be a handgun dropped from his waistband and the motorcyclist appeared to wave it at the other vehicle’s driver as she emerged from the car, then headbutted and pushed her.

The other driver has said she was making deliveries with a 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son when she was sideswiped. Her children were not hurt.

Police credited tips from the public with helping them identify and arrest Heron. Police said they recovered a bike, clothing and a 9 mm handgun from a Philadelphia home.

