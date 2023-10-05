(U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona Photo)

PHOENIX — A Chandler man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution case, authorities announced Thursday.

Hector Manuel Cruz Jr., 29, met up with 32-year-old Konstantin Shurayeu at an apartment complex on July 14, 2022, to complete a drug transaction, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Cruz and Shurayeu were arrested that day, according to the release.

Cruz pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in April. Shurayeu pleaded guilty on the same charge in March and was sentenced to seven years in prison over the summer.

What drugs did authorities find following the arrest?

Detectives found several drugs between Cruz’s apartment and vehicle and Shurayeu’s vehicle.

Here’s what they located:

4.93 kilograms of fentanyl

3.38 kilograms of actual methamphetamine

8.49 grams of methamphetamine

1.20 kilograms of cocaine

.77 kilograms of fentanyl analogue

1.12 kilograms of heroin

.35 grams of oxycodone

.84 kilograms of marijuana

12,330 units of Xanax

Law enforcement also found 16 handguns, two shotguns, a rifle, a ballistic vest and $118,000 in Cruz’s apartment.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation in the case.

