Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer will plead guilty to a federal felony, prosecutors say

Oct 5, 2023, 7:59 AM

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters just after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's la...

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters just after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily open collapsed, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Prosecutors say the ex-campaign treasurer for Santos is scheduled to enter a guilty plea to an unspecified felony in connection with the federal investigation of financial irregularities surrounding the indicted New York Republican. Nancy Marks is a veteran Long Island political operative. Marks was a campaign treasurer and close aide to Santos during his two congressional bids. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-campaign treasurer for U.S. Rep. George Santos will plead guilty on Thursday to an unspecified felony in connection with the sprawling federal investigation of financial irregularities surrounding the indicted New York Republican, prosecutors said.

Nancy Marks, a veteran Long Island political operative, served as the campaign treasurer and close aide to Santos during his two congressional bids. Marks resigned amid growing questions about Santos’ campaign finances and revelations Santos had fabricated much of his life story.

Marks’ plea is scheduled to take place in a Central Islip courtroom on Thursday afternoon. It comes as Santos faces a 13-count federal indictment centered on charges of money laundering and lying to Congress in an earlier financial disclosure.

Marks and Santos haven’t returned messages seeking comment. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn declined to say what charge or charges Marks faced. She had not previously been charged, and Thursday would mark her first appearance in court.

The investigation of Santos, a first-term congressman, has also engulfed Marks, a key behind-the-scenes figure in Long Island Republican politics who built a business as a treasurer and consultant to dozens of local, state and federal candidates.

Marks has faced questions about the congressman’s unusual campaign filings, including a series of $199.99 expenses, just below the legal limit for disclosure. Santos, in turn, has sought to pin the blame for his unexplained finances on Marks, who he claims “went rogue” without his knowledge.

Any deal with prosecutors that requires Marks to testify in the case against Santos could be a severe blow to the Republican, who faces charges that he embezzled money from his campaign, lied in financial disclosures submitted to Congress and received unemployment funds when he wasn’t eligible.

While Santos has admitted fabricating key parts about his purported background as a wealthy, well-educated businessman, questions remain about what he did for work, as well as the true source of more than $700,000 he initially claimed to have loaned his campaign from his own personal fortune.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. He has defied calls to resign.

Besides Santos, Marks’ most high-profile client was former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, an ally of Donald Trump. She was Zeldin’s bookkeeper when he unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2022.

Marks, besides being responsible for keeping Santos’ campaign books and handling his regulatory filings, had unusual business ties to Santos, according to public records.

In 2021, she was listed as being a member of a political consulting firm incorporated in Florida, whose other members included Santos’ company and people who had formerly been affiliated with an investment company that had been shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations that it was a Ponzi scheme.

When Santos was indicted, Marks wasn’t mentioned by name in court filings. But the indictment described an unnamed political consultant who it said had helped dupe donors who gave money that they thought was going to the campaign but was instead siphoned off for Santos’ personal use.

United States News

Associated Press

New York pilot who pleads not guilty to stalking woman by plane is also accused of throwing tomatoes

A New York man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of stalking a woman by flying his small plane over her home. Michael Arnold, 65, was arraigned in southern Vermont, where he kept his plane, on charges of aggravated stalking, violating an abuse prevention order, resisting arrest, impeding a public officer and providing false information […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Cour...

Associated Press

Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is in talks to visit Capitol Hill next week as Republicans debate who should be the next speaker of the House following Kevin McCarthy’s ouster, according to two people familiar with the talks. Some on the far right have floated the idea of Trump as a speaker candidate […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Suspect in helmeted motorcyclist’s stomping of car window in Philadelphia is jailed on $2.5M bail

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who prosecutors say was the helmeted motorist who stomped in the back window of a car in Philadelphia and waved a gun at the vehicle’s driver in a weekend assault that was recorded on video was in custody Thursday after bail was set at $2.5 million. Court records show Philadelphia […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A candidate sues New Jersey over its ‘so help me God’ pledge on a nominating petition

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who wants to run for Congress next year has sued the state over its requirement that candidates sign a nominating petition including the affirmation “so help me God.” James Tosone, 70, plans to run for Congress in 2024 as a Libertarian. But as a nontheist, he […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Thursday shot down a Turkish drone that had come in too close to U.S. troops on the ground in Hasakah, Syria, a U.S. official told The Associated Press. The official said the drone had been flying in an “unsafe” and “unsychronized” manner. Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, […]

2 hours ago

A member of law enforcement, right, investigates a scene where multiple people were shot, Wednesday...

Associated Press

Police identify 2 suspects in shooting that claimed life of baby delivered after mother shot on bus

BOSTON (AP) — Investigators have identified two individuals allegedly involved in a shooting that claimed the life of a baby delivered after its mother was one of several people hit by gunfire during a fight Wednesday in downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts. Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer will plead guilty to a federal felony, prosecutors say