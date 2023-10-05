Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

FedEx plane without landing gear skids off runway, but lands safely at Tennessee airport

Oct 5, 2023, 8:19 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A FedEx plane skidded off the runway during a crash landing at a Tennessee airport when its landing gear did not descend, but no one was injured, officials said.

Public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wednesday after reports that the FedEx Boeing 757 had experienced a landing gear failure shortly after takeoff, the Chattanooga Fire Department said in a tweet. The aircraft, which had three crew members aboard, circled and then made its final descent and came to rest beyond the runway in a safety area, fire officials said.

Video posted by Hamilton County EMS shows sparks flying when the plane touches down, but officials said there was no fire, only smoke from the engines.

“Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts,” the fire department tweeted.

A FedEx spokesperson told news outlets that the flight from Chattanooga to Memphis experienced an issue right after taking off.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the “gear up landing” at the airport.

The Chattanooga Airport closed its primary runway due to the crash landing and said some flight times could be affected, news outlets reported.

United States News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Cour...

Associated Press

Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is in talks to visit Capitol Hill next week as Republicans debate who should be the next speaker of the House following Kevin McCarthy’s ouster, according to two people familiar with the talks. Some on the far right have floated the idea of Trump as a speaker candidate […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Suspect in helmeted motorcyclist’s stomping of car window in Philadelphia is jailed on $2.5M bail

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who prosecutors say was the helmeted motorist who stomped in the back window of a car in Philadelphia and waved a gun at the vehicle’s driver in a weekend assault that was recorded on video was in custody Thursday after bail was set at $2.5 million. Court records show Philadelphia […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

A candidate sues New Jersey over its ‘so help me God’ pledge on a nominating petition

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who wants to run for Congress next year has sued the state over its requirement that candidates sign a nominating petition including the affirmation “so help me God.” James Tosone, 70, plans to run for Congress in 2024 as a Libertarian. But as a nontheist, he […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Thursday shot down a Turkish drone that had come in too close to U.S. troops on the ground in Hasakah, Syria, a U.S. official told The Associated Press. The official said the drone had been flying in an “unsafe” and “unsychronized” manner. Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, […]

2 hours ago

A member of law enforcement, right, investigates a scene where multiple people were shot, Wednesday...

Associated Press

Police identify 2 suspects in shooting that claimed life of baby delivered after mother shot on bus

BOSTON (AP) — Investigators have identified two individuals allegedly involved in a shooting that claimed the life of a baby delivered after its mother was one of several people hit by gunfire during a fight Wednesday in downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts. Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judges select new congressional districts in Alabama to boost Black voting power

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal judges selected new congressional lines for Alabama to give the Deep South state a second district where Black voters comprise a substantial portion of the electorate. The judges ordered on Thursday the state to use the new lines in the 2024 elections. The three-judge panel stepped in to oversee the […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

FedEx plane without landing gear skids off runway, but lands safely at Tennessee airport