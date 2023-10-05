PHOENIX – Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a semi-truck hauling produce rolled over on Interstate 10 in the West Valley, authorities said.

The rollover occurred around 5:30 a.m. near where a broken-down vehicle was blocking traffic on westbound I-10 east of 67th Avenue in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

No details about the condition of the two adult patients were released.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the semi hit the disabled vehicle or if it rolled over while reacting to slowing traffic, DPS said.

The right lanes were blocked for the response and cleanup efforts, but there wasn’t a full freeway closure.

Crews were working to contain a slow diesel fuel leak and remove the truck from the scene, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

No other information was immediately available.

