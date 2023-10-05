Close
Phoenix police seek vehicle of interest in fatal West Valley shooting

Oct 4, 2023, 8:30 PM | Updated: 9:33 pm

Phoenix police are asking for the publics help in identifying a vehicle of interest that was seen i...

Phoenix police are asking for the publics help in identifying a vehicle of interest that was seen in the area of a fatal shooting near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. (Phoenix Police Department)

(Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are searching for a vehicle of interest seen in the area where a man was fatally shot Monday night in the West Valley.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at an apartment complex at 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers at the scene found 30-year-old Rayshaun McCune with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

 

