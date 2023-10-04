Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Prosecutors focus on video evidence in trial of Washington officers charged in Manny Ellis' death

Oct 4, 2023, 11:16 AM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A cellphone video of the 2020 fatal arrest of Manny Ellis shows the Black man on the ground with his hands in the air in surrender as police officers held his neck and shot him with a Taser, according to the testimony Wednesday of a forensic video analyst in the trial of three Washington officers accused in his death.

Prosecutors had expected to call Ellis’ sister and mother to the stand Wednesday, but the video testimony took all day. They’re expected to testify Thursday.

Tacoma Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank, both white, are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian American, is charged with manslaughter. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Video evidence will be key in the case against the officers. The officers have claimed that the 33-year-old Ellis aggressively fought back, but the videos show he was in a surrender position during the attack.

Grant Fredericks, owner of a forensic video analysis company, walked the jury, slide by slide, through one of the cellphone videos shot by a witness. It shows Collins on the ground behind Ellis with his hands near Ellis’ neck and Burbank standing in front holding a Taser.

Ellis’ arms are in the air.

“I can see fingers, palms and thumbs. We can see that both hands palms out, fingers spread apart,” Fredericks said. “Mr. Burbank is raising the Taser and directing it toward Mr. Ellis with his hands in the air.”

Seconds later, Burbank fires the Taser and Collins has his arm around Ellis’ neck. In the frames that follow, Ellis’ head drops to the ground.

“There’s no movement after that,” Fredericks said. Prosecutors have said that Collins’s restraint of Ellis rendered him unconscious.

Later frames show Ellis’ head moving up and Collins’ knee also moving up.

“I can’t say if there’s contact,” Fredericks said.

During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors described the arrest as a deadly unprovoked beating, while defense lawyers said Ellis died because he was high and had a bad heart.

Assistant Attorney General Kent Liu told jurors that Collins and Burbank punched Ellis, took him to the ground, put him in a chokehold and shocked him three times in the chest with a Taser. Liu said Rankine then put pressure on Ellis’ back while he was face down on the sidewalk.

“’Can’t breathe sir. Can’t breathe. Breathe sir. Still can’t breathe, sir.’ Those were the last known words of Manuel Ellis,” Liu told the jury.

Attorney Anne Bremner, representing Rankine, said Ellis died of “excited delirium” — brought on by drug use and causing him to have “superhuman” strength.

“Why would these officers do anything extreme if he wasn’t fighting, if he wasn’t suffering from excited delirium?” Bremner asked hypothetically.

Critics have called the term unscientific, rooted in racism and a way to hide police officers’ culpability in deaths. In March, the National Association of Medical Examiners took a stand against the term, saying it should not be listed as a cause of death.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide and said it was caused by a lack of oxygen during the physical restraint. But Bremner read a line from Dr. Thomas Clark’s autopsy report that said, “the extremely high meth concentration should be considered the primary factor.”

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct....

Associated Press

The US is forgiving more federal student loans in a bid to tackle ‘unsustainable debt’ for borrowers

President Joe Biden outlined a new round of federal student loan forgiveness on Wednesday to address the “unsustainable debt” that borrowers accumulate to complete their college education.

16 minutes ago

Speaker of the House pro tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., left, leaves the Speaker's office on...

Associated Press

Supporters of US aid to Ukraine are watching the turmoil in the House with growing alarm

WASHINGTON (AP) — A path for additional U.S. aid to Ukraine appears increasingly fraught after the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with many House Republicans opposing help for the war-torn country as they search for a new leader. Tuesday’s historic vote to remove McCarthy as speaker comes at a critical time, with a deadline […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge tosses challenge to Louisiana’s age verification law aimed at porn websites

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An adult entertainment group’s lawsuit against a Louisiana law requiring sexually explicit websites to verify the ages of their viewers was dismissed Wednesday by a federal judge. But opponents of the law say they will likely appeal. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan in New Orleans ruled that the state officials named […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York to allow ‘X’ gender option for public assistance applicants

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers will soon be able to choose an “X” gender option when applying for food stamps, Medicaid and other public assistance, under a court settlement Wednesday. The agreement settles a 2021 lawsuit against multiple government agencies that claimed the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s computer system compels nonbinary […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge orders central Indiana school shooter’s release into custody of parents

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge Wednesday approved the release of a teenager who opened fire at a central Indiana middle school in 2018, wounding another student and a teacher, a prosecutor said. The judge approved the 18-year-old’s release from juvenile detention into the custody of his parents because he is now an adult and […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania could go after lottery winnings, tax returns of turnpike toll scofflaws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate unanimously approved legislation Wednesday that would authorize the Department of Revenue to go after the lottery winnings and income tax returns of turnpike toll scofflaws. The bill now goes to the House of Representatives. The Associated Press reported in 2021 that an internal study by the Pennsylvania Turnpike […]

1 hour ago

