With attention on $1.2B Powerball jackpot, Phoenix Mega Millions ticket wins $10K

Oct 4, 2023, 1:00 PM

A lottery player holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries as he buys tickets, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at a Florida supermarket. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – With all eyes on a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, a Phoenix lottery player won a nice payout in a different game Tuesday.

A Mega Millions ticket sold at the Food City supermarket at 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street matched four of the five white numbers – 3, 19, 32, 39 and 59 – plus the red Mega ball of 24 to earn a $10,000 prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed and grew to an estimated $350 million for the next drawing on Friday.

That’s nothing to sneeze at, but it’s chump change compared to the prize brewing in the nation’s other major multistate lottery game.

How large is Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 4, drawing?

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has ballooned to an estimated $1.2 billion ($551.7 million cash value), which would be the third-largest prize in the game’s history and seventh-richest jackpot ever for a U.S. lottery game.

The Powerball top prize has climbed over the $1 billion mark for the second time this year.

A single ticket purchased in California matched all the numbers drawn July 19, when the jackpot was $1.08 billion. Nobody has hit the game’s jackpot since then.

The odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins.

The top prize resets to $20 million after a win and grows progressively until the next jackpot.

How to play Powerball in Arizona

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball and Mega Millions entries cost $2 each and are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state.

Drawings are conducted Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 6:59 p.m. Arizona time during Daylight Saving Time, which ends Nov. 5. The Arizona drawing time will move back an hour after the time change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

With attention on $1.2B Powerball jackpot, Phoenix Mega Millions ticket wins $10K