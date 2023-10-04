Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

At least 3 people were wounded in shooting in downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts, police say

Oct 4, 2023, 12:14 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — At least three people were shot Wednesday afternoon and transported to a hospital in the downtown area of Holyoke, Massachusetts, police said.

Police said they received a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. about the shooting near the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets, as well as notifications from ShotSpotter.

State police said that at about 12:44 p.m., they sent patrols, K9 teams and investigative units to help Holyoke Police with the investigation, including the search for suspects in the area. The conditions of those shot were not released by police.

One of the victims was on a bus that was passing through the area, according to state police.

The office of Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said the mayor was aware of the shooting and he would provide more details about the shooting later in the afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by members of the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County and Holyoke Police Detectives under the direction of the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

The public is being asked to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets.

Holyoke is about 90 miles west of Boston.

Holyoke, a city with a population of nearly 38,000, is also home to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

