PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to almost six years in prison after attempting to smuggle meth, authorities said Wednesday.

David Lee McCracken,II, 45, of Tucson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine earlier this year, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Border Patrol agents stopped McCracken at a checkpoint on State Route 286 in August 2022.

McCracken allowed the agents to search his trunk and found a large spare tire and rim for an off-road vehicle.

When agents attempted a secondary inspection, McCracken fled in the vehicle.

Agents eventually located McCracken and found 55 packages of methamphetamine in the spare tire totaling 25 kilograms.

Border Patrol conducted the investigation in this case.

