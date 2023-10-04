Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The US sent Ukraine 1.1 million rounds of ammunition seized from Iran

Oct 4, 2023, 10:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has transferred to Ukraine 1.1 million rounds of small arms ammunition that it seized from Iran, U.S. Central Command said Wednesday.

The much-needed ammunition has been sent at a time when continued U.S. financial support for Kyiv’s fight to defend itself remains in question.

And while Ukraine will use the 7.62 mm ammunition seized from Iran in its fight against Russia, Iran has been supplying Russia with the Shahed 136 drones that its forces have used in Ukraine against both civilian and military targets.

The 7.62 mm ammunition is the standard round for Soviet-era Kalashnikov assault rifles and their many derivatives. Ukraine, as a former Soviet republic, still relies on the Kalashnikov for many of its units.

The rounds were seized by Central Command naval forces in December off of a vessel the command described as a “stateless dhow,” a traditional wooden sailing ship, that was being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to support the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war in violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution.

A fragile cease-fire is in place after the almost decadelong war, but Iran has continued to supply the Houthis with lethal aid, Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, head of U.S. Air Forces Central, told reporters on Wednesday. He said this was a major threat to Yemen finding a durable peace.

U.S. Central Command said the U.S. “obtained ownership of these munitions on July 20, 2023, through the Department of Justice’s civil forfeiture claims against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet and its allies have intercepted numerous ships believed to be transporting weapons and ammunition from Iran and heading to Yemen in support of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

A United Nations arms embargo has prohibited weapons transfers to the Houthis since 2014. Iran insists it adheres to the ban, even as it has long been transferring rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, missiles and other weaponry to the Houthis via the sea.

Independent experts, Western nations and U.N. experts have traced components seized aboard detained vessels back to Iran.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Even though the shipment of more than 1 million rounds of small arms ammunition is substantial, it pales in comparison with the amount that the U.S. has already sent to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, much of which has already been used in the intense ground battle.

The U.S. has provided more than 300 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades as part of the almost $44 billion in military aid it has sent to help Ukraine.

Further U.S. funding for Ukraine’s war was not included in a stopgap measure that prevented a government shutdown last weekend. With the ouster of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, it was unclear whether the future leader will be able to generate enough support from the party’s hard-liners, who have opposed sending more money to Ukraine.

United States News

Associated Press

Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts are investigating after multiple people were reported shot

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Multiple people were reportedly shot Wednesday afternoon in the downtown area of Holyoke, Massachusetts, police said. Holyoke Police Detective Beben told WWLP that multiple individuals had been shot, but did not indicate how many. Police said it was an active, ongoing investigation. The public is being asked to avoid the intersection […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Small plane spirals out of sky and crashes into Oregon home, killing two

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A small plane spiraled out of the sky and crashed into an Oregon home on Tuesday, killing two of its three passengers, officials said. Dramatic video taken Tuesday evening showed the plane rapidly descending straight down toward the ground in the small city of Newberg, about 25 miles southwest of Portland. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A Texas official faces criminal charge after accidentally shooting his grandson at Nebraska wedding

A Texas county commissioner is facing a possible felony charge in Nebraska after accidentally shooting his 12-year-old grandson during a wedding he was officiating. The shooting happened Saturday evening at a wedding being held outdoors near the small town of Denton in southeastern Nebraska, when Michael Gardner, 62, of Odessa, Texas, pulled out a revolver, […]

2 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of...

Associated Press

Biden suggests he has path around Congress to get more aid to Ukraine, says he plans major speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a likely roadblock from House Republicans on aid for Ukraine, President Joe Biden said Wednesday he’s planning to give a major speech on the issue and suggested there may be “another means” to provide support for Kyiv if Congress continues to balk. “I’m going to be announcing very shortly a major […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

The House is left paralyzed as divided Republicans search for new leader after McCarthy’s ouster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The stunning removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker left the House effectively paralyzed Wednesday as Republicans struggled to bring order to their fractured majority and begin the difficult and potentially prolonged process of uniting around a new leader. The House opened briefly then went into recess, with North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

University of Maryland bus hits light pole, sending 30 to hospitals

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) — A University of Maryland bus hit a light pole Wednesday morning, injuring 30 people, emergency officials said. The bus had 56 passengers aboard when it crashed at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard in College Park, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS posted on social media. Crews took 30 people […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

The US sent Ukraine 1.1 million rounds of ammunition seized from Iran