Buckeye police collecting feedback to enhance community experience

Oct 4, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Buckeye Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Buckeye Police Department is sending out surveys to residents who call in an effort to better serve the community’s needs.

Buckeye is the first metro Phoenix law enforcement agency to use My90, a community engagement tool that collects confidential feedback after a service call.

The tool will be used to get a more detailed view of calls and the quality of interactions.

Buckeye will then analyze trends and make decisions on resource allocation, training, outreach, community partnerships and more.

“Our mission to serve and protect will never change, but the needs of our community are always evolving,” Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said in a press release. “This tool allows us to go directly to the source and ask the caller ‘how did we do?’

“The information we gather will help us see where we are most effective, what we can do better and identify areas where we can enhance services or resources to help more people.”

Buckeye will text out links to the surveys within 72 hours of most service calls.

