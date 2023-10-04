Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler woman facing animal cruelty charges seeking custody of 47 dogs

Oct 4, 2023, 7:00 AM

Chandler woman accused of abusing over 50 special needs dogs...

April McLaughlin, 48, is facing 55 charges of animal cruelty. Her arrest followed weeks of social media activism from a network of animal rights advocates. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Chandler woman accused of abusing 55 dogs is trying to get some of the seized animals back in her custody, according to a petition filed Wednesday.

April McLaughlin, 48, who is facing 55 charges of animal cruelty, filed the petition under the name Sydney McKinley.

She is seeking the return of 47 dogs that are currently under the care of the Arizona Humane Society. The animals were seized by AHS and the Chandler Police Department in September.

Social media activism leads to investigation

McLaughlin’s arrest came after weeks of social media activism from a network of animal rights advocates. Rebecca Arizmendi, a board member of Texas-based Yaqui Animal Rescue, led the charge.

RELATED STORIES

Arizmendi sent two disabled dogs to McLaughlin’s organization, the Special Needs Animal Welfare League.

After failing to receive updates on the dogs, Arizmendi received anonymous footage showing dogs in hoarding-like conditions at McLaughlin’s home. In response, Arizmendi, along with two members, traveled from Texas to Arizona.

They connected with Valley-based shelters for help and word began to spread about McLaughlin’s alleged treatment of the animals.

As a result, Chandler Police saw an increase in calls related to animal cruelty allegations, according to court documents.

What condition was the Chandler house found in?

AHS was able to secure a search warrant on Sept. 9 for McLaughlin’s home, where welfare workers noticed strong urine and feces odors near the front door along with a large cluster of flies.

AHS arrived at the home a few days later and noticed the dogs in poor condition. During a third visit, they identified five dogs in especially dangerous conditions, according to court documents.

Authorities seized the 55 dogs as a result. During the seizure, they found five dead puppies stored in the freezer next to food, according to court documents.

In addition to animal cruelty, she is facing one count of abusing a vulnerable adult after investigators interviewed McLaughlin’s mother, who was also living at the home.

The court hearing for the seized animals is Oct. 11.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix Fire...

Colton Krolak

Phoenix Fire Department breaks ground on state-of-the-art fire station in West Valley

The Phoenix Fire Department broke ground on a new fire station near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in the West Valley.

2 hours ago

Men entering seminary can spend two years at Nazareth House, which was established by the Diocese o...

Kevin Stone

Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix to create its first full seminary for future priests

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced plans Tuesday to create its first full seminary to educate and train future priests locally.

3 hours ago

Mike Broomhead...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: World Champion bull rider Cody Custer discusses rodeo career

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, Mike Broomhead sits down with 1992 World Champion bull rider Cody Custer.

3 hours ago

a model room showing what the new community looks like...

KTAR.com

Eco-conscious, luxury rental community opens in east Mesa

An eco-conscious detached rental community recently opened in east Mesa at Ellsworth Road and University Drive.

3 hours ago

woman cutting a sandwich in the back of house...

KTAR.com

Eligible Mesa small business owners can register for low-cost college courses

A new program in Mesa is expanding ways that small business owners can earn college credits. 

11 hours ago

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Judge denies Phoenix request to extend clean up time at The Zone

A judge on Tuesday denied the city of Phoenix’s legal request seeking extra time to clean up the city’s largest homeless encampment.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Chandler woman facing animal cruelty charges seeking custody of 47 dogs