ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT uses updated technology to improve operation of freeway ramp meters

Oct 3, 2023, 3:00 PM

(ADOT Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Updated technology has allowed the Arizona Department of Transportation to optimize the operation of its freeway ramp meters.

The enhanced computer programming lets the meters’ red and green lights provide necessary space between vehicles entering a freeway. They can now respond to traffic conditions for more than one specific location.

The adaptive freeway ramp meters can see data a mile away from on-ramps, allowing them to adjust the timing of the lights as necessary.

As a result, the technology can be repeated for miles until traffic conditions improve.

Adaptive freeway ramp meters were first tested along State Route 51 in Phoenix in 2019.

Testing along Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 followed.

Ramp upgrades were completed along 60 miles of Loop 101 from I-10 in the West Valley to the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler.

About 75% of the 250 ramp meters along Valley freeways are using the upgraded system.

ADOT said it will continue to expand the use of the technology over time.

