Eco-conscious, luxury rental community opens in east Mesa

PHOENIX — An eco-conscious detached rental community recently opened in east Mesa.

Peralta Vista is located at Ellsworth Road and University Drive.

The community, which is under the ownership of Isola Communities, is made up of energy star certified rental homes, smart home technology and other premium amenities, including EV chargers onsite.

Isola Communities focuses on giving areas beneficial housing solutions that enhance the neighborhood’s accessibilty.

“Our smart home technology packages offer a highly desired blend of automation and practicality — leading to everyday savings and a more streamlined lifestyle for all,” Associate Managing Director of Multifamily Investments Jillian Cordova said in a press release.

What’s included at Peralta Vista in east Mesa?

There are multiple floor plans to choose from, including traditional one- and two-bedroom single-family homes.

Peralta Vista offers an onsite dog park, game lawns, swimming pool and spa.

Red Mountain Park is also nearby and there are views of the Superstition Mountains.

