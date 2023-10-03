Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect behind bars after fatal shooting in Phoenix over weekend

Oct 3, 2023, 7:30 AM

Mugshot of Eric Norwood, who is accused of killing a man in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 20...

Eric Norwood is accused of killing a man in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after a man was fatally shot in a Phoenix neighborhood over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Northern Avenue and Interstate 17 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

According to court documents, they found 39-year-old Ricardo Villalobos lying in the front yard of a residence with a gunshot wound to the head. Villalobos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness said they came outside after hearing a gunshot and a vehicle crashing. The victim’s pickup truck had crashed into other vehicles near where he was found.

One of the witnesses saw a man running away with a gun in his hand and provided a description to police.

Officers found a man nearby matching the suspect description and arrested him after a foot chase.

Eric Norwood, 41, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of first-degree murder and armed robbery. His bond was set at $1 million.

According to the probable cause statement for Norwood’s arrest, police found a 9mm handgun and a holster with blood in the area where they chased after him.

Suspect behind bars after fatal shooting in Phoenix over weekend