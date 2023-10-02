A man suspected of fatally shooting 3 people is shot and killed by police in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police officers on Monday shot and killed a man suspected in a quadruple shooting hours earlier that left three people dead, authorities said.

Shortly before 5 a.m., officers were called to a home in the Lawncrest section of northeast Philadelphia. They found a 43-year-old woman in the rear of the property who had been shot in the eye, a police statement said. She was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Three other people were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds to the head. They were later identified as 63-year-old Denise Snead-Doram, 61-year-old Gregory Doram and 42-year-old Nina O’Brien.

Three hours later, in the East Mount Airy section of northwest Philadelphia, officers tried to pull over a vehicle that had been reported fleeing the shooting location, according to the police department’s interim commissioner, John Stanford. A man inside, said to be a relative of the victims, was believed to be responsible for the shootings although a motive wasn’t immediately known, Stanford said.

The man, later identified as 41-year-old Jahad Snead, fired at least one round at police and officers returned fire, Stanford said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a little more than an hour later, police said. One officer had minor injuries to a hand from broken glass.

