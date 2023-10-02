Close
Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket sold in Phoenix as Powerball prize exceeds $1B

Oct 2, 2023, 3:00 PM

PHOENIX — It didn’t take long for another Fantasy 5 jackpot to hit in Phoenix and lottery players could hit it big with the Powerball drawing on Monday night.

A jackpot ticket worth $52,000 was sold at the Arco gas station at 36th Street and Bell Road for Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket matched all five of the numbers: 2, 16, 23, 37, 41.

The game’s top prize resets to $50,000 after every jackpot. The most recent jackpot before Saturday came on Wednesday.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held every night. Each entry costs $1.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim prizes.

How much could you win from the Powerball?

An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night, tempting players to spend a couple of dollars on a longshot chance at instant riches.

The prize is the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the history of Powerball.

The prize has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, dating back to July 19.

That losing streak reflects the stunningly long odds of winning the jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.04 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to receive the winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 30 years. Winners nearly always pick the cash option, which for Monday night’s drawing would be an estimated $478.2 million.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 in most states and players can pick their own numbers or have a computer make the selection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

