Kentucky man linked to Breonna Taylor case arrested on drug charges

Oct 2, 2023, 9:35 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who was the target of a series of police drug raids that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in 2020 has been arrested in Louisville on several drug-related charges.

Jamarcus Glover, a former boyfriend of Taylor, was arrested Saturday on multiple drug offenses, including using juveniles under 18 to traffic heroin, according to media reports.

In March 2020, police executed a series of “no-knock” drug warrants at different locations on the same night targeting Glover, including one at Taylor’s apartment. The warrant police used to enter Taylor’s apartment said Glover was suspected of using Taylor’s apartment as a place to have packages sent.

A former Louisville officer has testified as part of a plea agreement that part of the Taylor warrant, which said a postal official had confirmed Glover was receiving packages at Taylor’s home, was falsified. Two other former Louisville officers are facing federal charges for allegedly conspiring to falsify the warrant.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot to death by officers who knocked down her door while executing the search warrant. Taylor’s boyfriend at the time, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that hit one of the officers as they came through the door and they returned fire, striking Taylor multiple times. No drugs or cash were found at Taylor’s apartment.

Glover was arrested on drug trafficking charges on the same night, in a house about 10 miles away from Taylor’s southern Louisville apartment.

The new charges against Glover include drug trafficking, unlawful transaction with a minor with illegal drugs and engaging in organized crime.

