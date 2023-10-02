Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Philadelphia journalist who advocated for homeless and LGBTQ+ communities shot and killed at home

Oct 2, 2023, 9:07 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A journalist and advocate who rose from homelessness and addiction to serve as a spokesperson for Philadelphia’s most vulnerable was shot and killed at his home early Monday, police said.

Josh Kruger, 39, was shot seven times at about 1:30 a.m. and collapsed in the street after seeking help, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Police believe the door to his Point Breeze home was unlocked or the shooter knew how to get in, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, they said.

Authorities haven’t spoken publicly about the circumstances surrounding the killing.

“Josh cared deeply about our city and its residents, which was evident both in his public service and in his writing. His intelligence, creativity, passion, and wit shone bright in everything that he did — and his light was dimmed much too soon,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

Kruger handled social media for the mayor and communications for the Office of Homeless Services from about 2016 to 2021. He left city government to focus on writing projects for news outlets and progressive causes.

He wrote at various times for Philadelphia Weekly, Philadelphia City Paper, The Philadelphia Inquirer and other publications, earning awards for his poignant and often humorous style.

On his website, he described himself as a “militant bicyclist” and “a proponent of the singular they, the Oxford comma, and pre-Elon Twitter.“

In a statement Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner praised Kruger’s contributions to the city.

“As an openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness, … Josh Kruger lifted up the most vulnerable and stigmatized people in our communities — particularly unhoused people living with addiction,” Krasner said. “Josh deserved to write the ending of his personal story.”

United States News

Associated Press

Kentucky man linked to Breonna Taylor case arrested on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who was the target of a series of police drug raids that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in 2020 has been arrested in Louisville on several drug-related charges. Jamarcus Glover, a former boyfriend of Taylor, was arrested Saturday on multiple drug offenses, including using juveniles […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man who sought to expose sexual predators fatally shot during argument in Detroit-area restaurant

A 40-year-old Detroit-area man who posed as a 15-year-old girl on social media to identify alleged sexual predators has been fatally shot during an argument in a restaurant. Police arrested two males, ages 17 and 18, Saturday in Friday night’s slaying of Robert Wayne Lee of Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Lee had […]

25 minutes ago

Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Septem...

Kevin Stone

Republican Arizona congressman calls out own party after shutdown showdown

Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona had some sharp words for his own party Monday in the wake of the latest government funding showdown.

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

All Oneboard electric skateboards are under recall after 4 deaths and serious injury reports

NEW YORK (AP) — All models of Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards are under recall after at least four deaths and multiple injuries were reported in recent years, federal regulators said last week. The 300,000 now-recalled skateboards, manufactured by the California-based Future Motion, can stop balancing a rider if the boards’ limits are exceeded — which […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park

MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement, forest rangers and others resumed searching an upstate New York park on Monday for a 9-year-old girl who vanished during a camping trip over the weekend. Charlotte Sena may have been abducted while riding her bicycle Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north […]

1 hour ago

FILE - President Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom wait for reporters to leave the room du...

Associated Press

California governor to name Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will name Laphonza Butler, a Democratic strategist, to fill the vacant U.S. Senate seat held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein,

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Philadelphia journalist who advocated for homeless and LGBTQ+ communities shot and killed at home