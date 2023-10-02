PHOENIX — With a significant drop in temperatures comes the return of outdoor events at the Phoenix Zoo suitable for family and friends.

The fall schedule is already underway, with the zoo open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members can enter inside at 8 a.m with early entry.

Here’s what Phoenix Zoo events to look forward to in October

Kicking off the cool weather and fall season on Oct. 5 is the Phoenix Zoo’s “Roars and Pours” event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Guests 21 and older can walk select trails while having craft brews, wine and food.

Admission to the event is $10, and will also get visitors live music, animal encounters, yard games and entertainment.

Then, visitors can stop by the zoo Oct. 25-27 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for the “spooky safari.”

There will be trick-or-treating at themed candy stations, free face-painting, games, crafts and animals.

Admission to the event is $15. Children ages 2 and younger get in for free.

What Phoenix Zoo events are taking place from November to December?

On November 22, the newly expanded Africa trail “Predator Passage” will open to the general public.

Visitors will get the chance to see the Amur leopard, fennec foxes, meerkats, spotted hyenas and more on the trail.

The trail opens the same day as the return of Zoo Lights, where millions of holiday lights shine as guests tour the trails at night. New this year at Zoo Lights is an immersive, 200-foot light tunnel.

Zoo Lights will take place Nov. 22-Jan. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Admission to the event is $35 at the gate and $30 online.

For those interested in viewing the Zoo Lights from their vehicle, Cruise ZooLights will return for one day only, Nov. 6.

