Mesa police pursuit ends with suspect being seriously injured in Tempe

Oct 1, 2023, 11:24 AM

File photo of a Mesa Police patrol vehicle. A man was killed in a shooting involving Mesa officers ...

A man was killed in a shooting involving Mesa officers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 21-year-old suspect was seriously injured after being involved in a critical incident with Mesa police Saturday night near a Tempe intersection, according to officials.

Just before 11 p.m., Mesa officers were dispatched to a home for reports of a fight in the area of Baseline and Dobson roads. Officials said multiple callers reported gunshots, with one person allegedly possessing a firearm, and the shooter fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Responding officers found the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

Pursuit begins

Officers began to chase the suspect, which led them to Tempe, where the suspect vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Baseline Road and McClintock Drive.

Authorities said the suspect, who was driving the vehicle, got out and began to run westbound along Baseline from McClintock.

Officers attempted to catch up with the suspect by vehicle in the same direction. However, officials said the suspect turned and began running east toward officers.

One officer stopped his vehicle and attempted to tase the suspect as he ran past him but failed to make contact.

An officer in a different patrol vehicle hit the suspect after seeing him allegedly reach for his waistband. Authorities said the patrol unit collided with a tree after that.

The suspect was treated for injuries at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment.

He is listed in stable condition.

When released, he will be booked into jail for multiple felony charges.

No officers were injured in the incident or civilians involved in the incident, police said.

Mesa police pursuit ends with suspect being seriously injured in Tempe