Man killed after motorcycle crashes into car in Phoenix

Sep 30, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:04 pm

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a car that took place at a Phoenix intersection.

A motorcyclist who was riding south on 19th Avenue was struck by a car making a left turn onto Indian School Road about 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to a press release.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the male motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The female driver of the car stayed on scene and did not show any signs of impairment, according to the release.

No additional information was provided.

