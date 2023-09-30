Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police fatally shoot suicidal man brandishing knife in Mesa

Sep 30, 2023, 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:55 am

(Adobe Stock Photo)

(Adobe Stock Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police shot and killed a man brandishing a knife on Friday afternoon in Mesa.

The shooting occurred near Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue, according to abc15.com.

The incident began when police received reports of a man trying to kill himself.

When police arrived at the scene, the man, whom police later identified as Thomas McGinty, 46, refused to speak to them and brandished a large knife.

According to police, he then walked toward the officers.

Police shot McGinty and attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

