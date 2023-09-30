Police fatally shoot suicidal man brandishing knife in Mesa
Sep 30, 2023, 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:55 am
PHOENIX — Police shot and killed a man brandishing a knife on Friday afternoon in Mesa.
The shooting occurred near Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue, according to abc15.com.
The incident began when police received reports of a man trying to kill himself.
When police arrived at the scene, the man, whom police later identified as Thomas McGinty, 46, refused to speak to them and brandished a large knife.
According to police, he then walked toward the officers.
Police shot McGinty and attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.
No officers were injured during the incident.
