Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating deaths of 2 men in Glendale

Sep 30, 2023, 4:00 PM

Officer involved shooting Glendale...

(File Photo)

(File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Glendale.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue on Friday, according to a press release.

When police arrived, they found two adult males and pronounced them deceased.

There is no additional information at this time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a night-time crime scene in Phoenix, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Man killed after motorcycle crashes into car in Phoenix

Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a car that took place in a Phoenix intersection

2 hours ago

(Photo provided by Peoria Police Department.)...

KTAR.com

Police seek assistance in locating endangered senior from Peoria

The Peoria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an 83-year-old man who has several medical conditions, for which he receives medical treatment.

3 hours ago

(Photo provided by Arizona Bike Week.)...

KTAR.com

Godsmack to headline concerts at 2024 Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale

Alternative metal band Godsmack is scheduled to be the headline act at next year's Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale

5 hours ago

police tape crime scene stock image photo police lights blue and red light...

KTAR.com

Police fatally shoot suicidal man brandishing knife in Mesa

Police shot and killed a suicidal man brandishing a knife on Friday afternoon in Mesa.

8 hours ago

A map from the city of Phoenix shows the location where the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix plans...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Catholic Newman Center planned at long-vacant Phoenix parcel near Grand Canyon University

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix has submitted a zoning application to build a church across the street from Grand Canyon University.

10 hours ago

(City of Buckeye Facebook Photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Buckeye celebrates groundbreaking of 444-unit residential community near downtown

Buckeye celebrated the groundbreaking of a 444-unit residential community near downtown.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Police investigating deaths of 2 men in Glendale