Police investigating deaths of 2 men in Glendale
Sep 30, 2023, 4:00 PM
(File Photo)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Glendale.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue on Friday, according to a press release.
When police arrived, they found two adult males and pronounced them deceased.
There is no additional information at this time.
