Police investigating deaths of 2 men in Glendale

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Glendale.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue on Friday, according to a press release.

When police arrived, they found two adult males and pronounced them deceased.

There is no additional information at this time.

