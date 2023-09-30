PHOENIX — Children of the Valley can start building toward Halloween on Sunday.

Legoland in Tempe is hosting a variety of events for kids and their families for the entire month of October.

What would Legoland be without a building event? Brick-or-treat gives kids a chance to get their hands dirty, per se, by building their own Lego jack-o’-lantern, minus the pumpkin seeds.

There are also Boo-tiful Halloween Builds available throughout the month. There are also Bricktastic Big Builds, which always provide for some great photo opportunities.

There’s also a spider hunt where children can go on a scavenger hunt and find all the creepy Lego spiders hidden throughout the Miniland.

The return of Lego 4-D Halloween movie: “The Great Monster Chase,” featuring 4-D effects throughout. The movie is exclusive to to Legoland Discover Centers and Legoland Parks.

Legoland is geared toward children ages three to 10. The event goes from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

For more Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party event information, attraction hours and ticket prices, visit the website.