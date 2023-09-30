PHOENIX — A Tucson woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Friday, authorities reported.

Yvette Naomi Garcia, a 36-year-old woman enrolled member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, was accused of murdering a Pascua Yaqui woman by intentionally running her over multiple times with a vehicle.

The offense, which occurred on Dec. 26, 2021, happened on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation in Tucson, according to authorities.

The FBI and Pascua Yaqui Police Department handled the investigation.

