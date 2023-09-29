Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

California man who shot two sheriff’s deputies in revenge attack convicted of attempted murder

Sep 28, 2023, 6:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A Compton man who shot and seriously wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in a 2020 revenge attack as they sat in a patrol car was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and could face life in prison.

Deonte Lee Murray, 39, also was convicted of carjacking, robbery and other charges involving two other victims.

Prosecutors said that on Sept. 10, sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Murray’s best friend while serving a warrant, and he wanted revenge.

That day, Murray opened fire with an assault rifle on an SUV parked outside the Compton courthouse, mistakenly believing the driver was a detective, authorities said. The man was injured but survived.

Two days later, on Sept. 12, Murray walked up to two deputies who were sitting in a patrol car at a Metro station in Compton and shot them, authorities said. The attack was captured on video that showed one bloodied officer, who was shot in the jaw and arms, tending to the wounds of her partner, who was hit in the face, arm and hand.

Murray also was convicted of carjacking a driver and shooting him in the leg more than a week earlier.

At trial, Murray said he never intended to kill anyone. His attorney said Murray was under the influence of methamphetamine, alcohol and grief over his friend’s death.

