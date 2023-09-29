Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug distribution, gun crimes

Sep 28, 2023, 8:00 PM

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to prison for drug distribution and gun crimes, according to the Justice Department.

Sean Lee Arnold, 51, of Tucson, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, authorities said.

Arnold previously pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In August 2021, law enforcement agents served a search warrant on his home in central Tucson. Agents found about 1.35 kilograms of pure methamphetamine and a rifle.

Officials said Arnold admitted to agents he bought and sold multiple pounds of meth a month and his status as the possessor of a prohibited weapon.

His case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation.

