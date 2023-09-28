Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Plane that crashed, killing Rep. Peltola’s husband, had over 500 pounds of meat and antlers on board

Sep 28, 2023, 11:32 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The small plane that crashed in rural Alaska earlier this month, killing the husband of U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, was carrying more than 500 pounds of moose meat and antlers from a remote hunting camp when it went down shortly after takeoff, according to an investigation report released Thursday.

Eugene Peltola Jr., 57, was the only person aboard the plane that crashed Sept. 12 about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of the small western Alaska community of St. Mary’s. He was initially found conscious but died at the scene, the initial report from the National Transportation Safety Board states.

According to the report, two days before the crash, Peltola took five hunters, a guide and equipment from Holy Cross to a site about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of the community, where the group set up camp next to a landing strip. The plan was for the group to hunt for moose and have it taken back to Holy Cross. On Sept. 11, the group got a moose and made plans with Peltola, via satellite messaging devices, for him to transport the meat the next day.

The day of the accident, Peltola picked up one load of meat and returned to the area for the second load. One of the hunters estimated there were 50-70 more pounds of meat in this load than the initial one. Peltola strapped antlers to the right wing strut, the report states.

Peltola and one of the hunters talked about the weather and wind, which was “intermittently variable and gusting,” and some in the group told Peltola the gusts were stronger at the departure end of the airstrip, according to the report.

There was no evidence to indicate catastrophic engine failure and the plane was not emitting smoke or vapors, the report says.

A final report with probable cause findings could take up to two years, the NTSB has said.

Peltola was a former Alaska regional director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs and worked for years for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Mary Peltola last year became the first Alaska Native in Congress when she was elected to Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, which had been held for 49 years by Republican Don Young. He died in March 2022.

United States News

Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law to raise minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California fast food workers will be paid at least $20 per hour next year under a new law signed Thursday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. When it takes effect on April 1, fast food workers in California will have among the highest minimum wages in the country, according to data compiled […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Menendez will address Senate colleagues about his bribery charges as calls for his resignation grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — With calls for his resignation increasing, New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez is expected on Thursday to address his Democratic Senate colleagues for the first time since he was indicted on federal bribery charges. More than half of Senate Democrats have said he should step down. But Menendez, who is scheduled to speak […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in h...

Associated Press

Colleges should step up their diversity efforts after affirmative action ruling, the government says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking America’s colleges to renew their efforts to make campuses more racially diverse, urging schools to boost scholarships and minority recruiting and to give “meaningful consideration” to the adversity students face because of their race or finances. The Education Department Supreme Court decision in June barring colleges from […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Jury to decide fate of delivery driver who shot YouTube prankster following him

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Defense attorneys argued Thursday that their client was acting in self defense when he shot a YouTube prankster who followed him around a mall food court earlier this year. The jury began deliberations in the trial of Alan Colie, 31, a DoorDash driver charged with aggravated malicious wounding and firearms counts […]

2 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden leans in to hear a question as he speaks with reporters before walking t...

Associated Press

House Republicans make their case for President Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing

House Republicans launched their formal impeachment hearing Thursday against President Joe Biden, saying they intend to “provide accountability” as they make their case.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Shutdown’s shadow, Biden’s speech and arguing the case: Takeaways from the House impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Thursday are holding the first hearing of their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and their effort to tie the him to the business dealings to his son Hunter. It’s a high-stakes opening act for Republicans as they begin a process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Plane that crashed, killing Rep. Peltola’s husband, had over 500 pounds of meat and antlers on board