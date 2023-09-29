PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a Diamondbacks game or a Netflix comedy show taping.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Arizona State Fair Day: Each day Time: Noon to 9 p.m. Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)



Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Day: Friday through Sunday Time: 6:40 p.m. Friday, 5:10 p.m. Saturday and 12:10 p.m. Sunday Venue: Chase Field (401 E Jefferson St.)



Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)



Ballet Under the Stars Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Steele Indiana School Park (300 E. Indiana School Rd.)



Mid-Autumn Festival Day: Sunday Time: 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Venue: Desert Ridge Market Place (21001 N. Tatum Blvd.)



The Mighty Carmina Burana at Symphony Hall Day: Friday through Sunday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: Symphony Hall (75 N. 2nd St.)



George Lopez at Celebrity Theatre Day: Saturday Time: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Venue: Celebrity Theatre (440 N. 32nd St.)



Motown Greats: The Spinners and The Miracles Day: Saturday Time: 6 p.m. Venue: Orpheum Theatre (203 W. Adams St.)



Scottsdale

Scottsdale Fashion Week Day: Friday through Sunday Time: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday Venue: Friday and Saturday at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale (4725 N. Scottsdale Rd.); Sunday at Scottsdale Fashion Square(7014 E. Camelback Rd.)



Elton: The Early Years at Casino Arizona Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: The Showroom as Casino Arizona (524 N. 82nd St., Loop 101 and McKellips Rd.)



Tempe

The Okee Dokee Brothers Day: Friday Time: 6 p.m. Venue: Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Parkway)



Mariachi Herencia De Mexico: Herederos Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Parkway)



Mesa

Mexican Baseball Fiesta Day: Friday through Sunday Time: 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Venue: Sloan Park (2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy)



Chandler

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday Venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park (3 S Arizona Ave.)



Mike Epps Netflix Special Live Taping at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass Day: Friday Time: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Venue: Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass (5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd.)



Gilbert Pumpkin patch at Mother Nature’s Farm Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Mother Nature’s Farm (1663 E. Baseline Road)

Peoria Somos Peoria Day: Saturday Time: 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Venue: Old Town Peoria at 83rd and Grand Avenues



