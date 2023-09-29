Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Sep 29, 2023, 4:05 AM

Grammy award-winning Latin fusion band Ozomatli will headline the Valley's largest Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Somos Peoria, on Saturday. 

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a Diamondbacks game or a Netflix comedy show taping.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Arizona State Fair
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
  • Ballet Under the Stars
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 7 p.m.
    • Venue: Steele Indiana School Park (300 E. Indiana School Rd.)
  • Mid-Autumn Festival
    • Day: Sunday
    • Time: 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
    • Venue: Desert Ridge Market Place (21001 N. Tatum Blvd.)

Scottsdale

  • Scottsdale Fashion Week
    • Day: Friday through Sunday
    • Time: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday
    • Venue: Friday and Saturday at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale (4725 N. Scottsdale Rd.);  Sunday at Scottsdale Fashion Square(7014 E. Camelback Rd.)

Tempe

Mesa

  • Mexican Baseball Fiesta
    • Day: Friday through Sunday
    • Time: 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
    • Venue: Sloan Park (2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy)

Chandler

  • Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest
    • Day: Saturday and Sunday
    • Time: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday
    • Venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park (3 S Arizona Ave.)
Gilbert

Peoria

  • Somos Peoria
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Old Town Peoria at 83rd and Grand Avenues

