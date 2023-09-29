Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 29-Oct. 1
Sep 29, 2023, 4:05 AM
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a Diamondbacks game or a Netflix comedy show taping.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Arizona State Fair
- Day: Each day
- Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
- Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros
- Day: Friday through Sunday
- Time: 6:40 p.m. Friday, 5:10 p.m. Saturday and 12:10 p.m. Sunday
- Venue: Chase Field (401 E Jefferson St.)
- Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)
- Ballet Under the Stars
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Steele Indiana School Park (300 E. Indiana School Rd.)
- Mid-Autumn Festival
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Venue: Desert Ridge Market Place (21001 N. Tatum Blvd.)
- The Mighty Carmina Burana at Symphony Hall
- Day: Friday through Sunday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: Symphony Hall (75 N. 2nd St.)
- George Lopez at Celebrity Theatre
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Venue: Celebrity Theatre (440 N. 32nd St.)
- Motown Greats: The Spinners and The Miracles
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Venue: Orpheum Theatre (203 W. Adams St.)
Scottsdale
- Scottsdale Fashion Week
- Day: Friday through Sunday
- Time: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday
- Venue: Friday and Saturday at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale (4725 N. Scottsdale Rd.); Sunday at Scottsdale Fashion Square(7014 E. Camelback Rd.)
- Elton: The Early Years at Casino Arizona
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: The Showroom as Casino Arizona (524 N. 82nd St., Loop 101 and McKellips Rd.)
Tempe
- The Okee Dokee Brothers
- Day: Friday
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Venue: Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Parkway)
- Mariachi Herencia De Mexico: Herederos
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Parkway)
Mesa
- Mexican Baseball Fiesta
- Day: Friday through Sunday
- Time: 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Venue: Sloan Park (2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy)
Chandler
- Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday
- Venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park (3 S Arizona Ave.)
- Mike Epps Netflix Special Live Taping at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- Venue: Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass (5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd.)
- Pumpkin patch at Mother Nature’s Farm
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Mother Nature’s Farm (1663 E. Baseline Road)
Peoria
- Somos Peoria
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Venue: Old Town Peoria at 83rd and Grand Avenues
