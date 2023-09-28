Police investigate child’s accidental shooting in Phoenix
Sep 27, 2023, 7:30 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a child Wednesday night in the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting where a child reportedly accidentally shot themselves, authorities said.
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further details were released.
The incident remains under investigation.