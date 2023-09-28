Close
Police investigate child’s accidental shooting in Phoenix

Sep 27, 2023, 7:30 PM

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a child Wednesday night in the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting where a child reportedly accidentally shot themselves, authorities said.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.

The incident remains under investigation.

