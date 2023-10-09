PHOENIX — When Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band resume their U.S. tour next year, Phoenix will be at the front of the line.

Springsteen’s show originally scheduled for Nov. 30 at Footprint Center has been moved to March 19, 2024.

All tickets purchased for the original date are valid for the new one. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster have the option of requesting a refund by Nov. 5 at noon.

Why did Bruce Springsteen postpone 2023 concerts?

The Boss has been on hiatus since early September while he recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen hasn’t been on stage since Sept. 3 at MetLife Stadium in his home state of New Jersey. Three days later, he postponed the remainder of his shows for that month.

The postponements then were extended for shows set through the end of the year to give him more time to regain his health.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support,” Springsteen said in a statement. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

The 16 postponed U.S. shows have been rescheduled over a six-month span, starting with the Phoenix date and wrapping up Sept. 13 in Baltimore.

Seven delayed Canadian dates will be reset soon.

How long has it been since Bruce Springsteen performed in Arizona?

The Boss last performed in Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Arena (a former name of Footprint Center) in 2016 on “The River Tour.”

Even at 74, Springsteen is famous for his energy-filled marathon concerts.

The Boss was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, and his faithful E Street Band was enshrined in 2014.

Springsteen’s most recent album, 2022’s “Only The Strong Survive,” is a collection of R&B and soul cover songs.

What other major Phoenix concerts have been rescheduled this year?

The Valley concert calendar has undergone multiple shakeups this year, several due to health issues for veteran performers.

Madonna was scheduled to play twice in Phoenix on her “Celebration Tour,” but the 65-year-old Material Girl ended up canceling one show and moving the other to March 16, 2024, after she was hospitalized with a bacterial infection in June.

In July, Disturbed postponed its outdoor concert at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on the day of the show because some of the hard rock band’s essential equipment wouldn’t function in the blistering summer heat. The show was reschedule for March 2.

Last week, Aerosmith postponed the remaining dates of their “Peace Out” farewell tour, including a Dec. 10 stop at Footprint Center, because of 75-year-old singer Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury.

In the latest move, Guns N’ Roses had to relocate this week’s Phoenix appearance on short notice because of a conflict with the Arizona Diamondbacks’ playoff schedule. Instead of playing at Chase Field on Wednesday, when the D-Backs are hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers, GnR will perform about 12 miles away at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre that night. Tickets for the baseball stadium show are being refunded, and a sale for the new venue was launched over the weekend.

Editor’s note: This is an updated version of a story that was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

