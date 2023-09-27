Close
Bruce Springsteen postpones rest of 2023 tour, including Phoenix date, due to health issues

Sep 27, 2023, 2:00 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Bruce Springsteen has postponed the rest of his 2023 tour dates, including one in Phoenix, to continue recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

The remaining dates, including the one set for Nov. 30 at Footprint Center, will be rescheduled for 2024, according to an announcement from the legendary rocker.

New show dates will be announced next week, according to Springsteen.

All tickets will be valid for the new tour dates. Those who purchased tickets through official ticketing companies have the option of requesting a refund within 30 days.

RELATED STORIES

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support,” Springsteen said in a statement. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

How long has it been since Bruce Springsteen performed in Phoenix?

The Boss last performed in Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Arena (a former name of Footprint Center) in 2016 on The River Tour.

Even at 74, Springsteen is famous for his energy-filled marathon concerts.

The Boss was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, and his faithful E Street Band was enshrined in 2014.

Springsteen’s most recent album, 2022’s “Only The Strong Survive,” is a collection of R&B and soul cover songs.

