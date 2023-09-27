Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Man serving sentence for attacking parents fails to return to halfway house and considered escapee

Sep 27, 2023, 9:53 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — A man who served a prison sentence for attacking and seriously injuring his parents more than two decades ago remained missing on Wednesday, days after he failed to return to the halfway house where he was living.

Edward Berbon, 54, was assigned to a halfway house in Camden County and had been working in Mount Laurel since March, state corrections officials said. He failed to return to the halfway house on Saturday and is now considered an escapee.

Authorities said they had no information that he poses a threat to the community.

Berbon had previously served prison sentences for theft and robbery. He attacked his parents at their home in Hamilton Township, Mercer County in July 2004, just hours after he had been released from prison. It remains unclear what spurred those attacks.

Both parents survived.

Berbon was represented by a public defender during the attempted murder case. The state’s public defender’s office declined comment Wednesday on his case, noting that they do not discuss clients’ legal issues as a matter of policy.

