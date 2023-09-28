PHOENIX – The city of El Mirage held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the West Valley suburb’s first multi-use trail for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The mile-long Hohokam Multi-Use Trail runs between Dysart Road at Sweetwater Avenue and Cactus Road at 123rd Lane.

The lighted 12-foot-wide trail is a combination of existing sidewalks and newly paved pathway, with access from several residential areas, parks and green spaces. Trail hours are dawn until 10 p.m.

The Standard Construction Company started work on the project in January of this year. Construction was substantially completed in June.

“This trail has already become a popular place to walk, run and ride bikes with family, friends and pets,” El Mirage Mayor Alexis Hermosillo said in a press release.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman participated in Tuesday’s ceremony.

How was Hohokam Multi-Use Trail in El Mirage funded?

The county contributed $1.2 million of CARES Act funding, while the city spent $207,000 on the project.

“Collaboration with partners like Maricopa County and several federal agencies has improved the quality of life for residents in El Mirage,” Hermosillo said.

El Mirage has an estimated population of approximately 36,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The city is located southeast of Surprise, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix via Grand Avenue/U.S. 60.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.