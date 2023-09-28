Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

El Mirage holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for city’s first multi-use trail

Sep 27, 2023, 8:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

El Mirage, Arizona, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Hohokam Multi-Use Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. El Mirage, Arizona, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Hohokam Multi-Use Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Map of the Hohokam Multi-Use Trail in El Mirage, Arizona. A newly paved portion of the Hohokam Multi-Use Trail in El Mirage, Arizona. Before and after views of the Hohokam Multi-Use Trail in El Mirage, Arizona. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Hohokam Multi-Use Trail in El Mirage, Arizona, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Close-up view of a sign at the Hohokam Multi-Use Trail in El Mirage, Arizona.

PHOENIX – The city of El Mirage held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the West Valley suburb’s first multi-use trail for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The mile-long Hohokam Multi-Use Trail runs between Dysart Road at Sweetwater Avenue and Cactus Road at 123rd Lane.

The lighted 12-foot-wide trail is a combination of existing sidewalks and newly paved pathway, with access from several residential areas, parks and green spaces. Trail hours are dawn until 10 p.m.

The Standard Construction Company started work on the project in January of this year. Construction was substantially completed in June.

“This trail has already become a popular place to walk, run and ride bikes with family, friends and pets,” El Mirage Mayor Alexis Hermosillo said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman participated in Tuesday’s ceremony.

How was Hohokam Multi-Use Trail in El Mirage funded?

The county contributed $1.2 million of CARES Act funding, while the city spent $207,000 on the project.

“Collaboration with partners like Maricopa County and several federal agencies has improved the quality of life for residents in El Mirage,” Hermosillo said.

El Mirage has an estimated population of approximately 36,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The city is located southeast of Surprise, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix via Grand Avenue/U.S. 60.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House...

Brandon Gray

Several streets, parks in Valley to temporarily shut down for President Biden’s Arizona visit

Some park areas and roads around the Tempe Town Lake area will be temporarily impacted on Wednesday and Thursday in conjunction with the arrival of President Joe Biden in Arizona. 

2 hours ago

(Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Chandler increases grass removal rebate set to go into effect next month

The Chandler City Council has voted to increase its residential grass removal rebate tenfold and the change will go into effect at the start of October.

4 hours ago

Michelene Chi. (ASU Photo)...

Associated Press

University of the People founder and Arizona State professor win Yidan Prize for education work

Arizona State professor and researcher Michelene Chi, who has developed a framework to improve how students learn, is a 2023 winner of The Yidan Prize, the biggest award in education.

5 hours ago

(Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Bruce Springsteen postpones rest of 2023 tour, including Phoenix date, due to health issues

Bruce Springsteen has postponed the rest of his 2023 tour dates, including one in Phoenix, to continue recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

6 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Gilbert opens animal cruelty investigation after dogs found needing medical care

An animal cruelty investigation is underway after dogs needing medical care were found at a Gilbert residence, authorities said Wednesday.

7 hours ago

A potentially new jaguar was photographed in southern Arizona twice earlier this year. The photogra...

Danny Shapiro

Say cheese: Rare jaguar sighting caught on camera in southern Arizona mountain range

Trail cameras have captured two rare photos of a wild jaguar in a southern Arizona mountain range earlier this year.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

El Mirage holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for city’s first multi-use trail