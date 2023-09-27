Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Race to replace Mitt Romney heats up as Republican Utah House speaker readies to enter

Sep 26, 2023, 9:13 PM

FILE-Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks with Strider Technologies, an AI-powered strategic intelligen...

FILE-Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks with Strider Technologies, an AI-powered strategic intelligence firm, on Aug. 22, 2023, in South Jordan, Utah, to discuss the work they are doing to help entities better understand vulnerabilities and mitigate security concerns. Romney announced earlier this month he won't seek a second term, saying younger people needed to step forward. In so doing, he threw open a wider door for those seeking to enter the race and led to speculation about whether Utah voters will choose a politically moderate successor similar to him or a farther-right figure such as Utah's other U.S. senator, Mike Lee, a Trump supporter. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Republican Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson is poised to formally announce at a Wednesday night rally that he is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Mitt Romney, who recently announced he won’t run for reelection.

Romney announced earlier this month that he won’t seek a second term, saying younger people needed to step forward. In so doing, he threw open a wider door for those seeking to enter the race and led to speculation about whether Utah voters will choose a politically moderate successor similar to him or a farther-right figure such as Utah’s other U.S. senator, Mike Lee, a Donald Trump supporter.

Wilson would likely fall somewhere between Romney and Lee in that regard, said Damon Cann, head of Utah State University’s political science department.

“I think most people are expecting Brad Wilson would govern somewhat more conservatively. I think he would be toward the political center from where Mike Lee’s at but I think he would be more conservative than Mitt Romney has been,” Cann said.

Compared to Romney, 76, who was a household name in Utah and beyond when he ran for Senate, Wilson will have a bigger challenge becoming known to the many voters unfamiliar with the top-ranking figure in the state House. The $2.2 million Wilson has raised so far — including $1.2 million of his own money — will help, Cann said.

Wilson, 54, who was first elected to Utah’s House in 2010 and has been speaker for three terms, has all but said he is running. He launched an exploratory committee even before Romney’s announcement and recently said he will resign from his speaker job and the state House on Nov. 15.

He would be the first major GOP candidate to enter what is expected to be a crowded field.

A commercial developer and home builder, Wilson calls himself a “conservative fighter” and touts his ability to create jobs. His announcement will come at an event in the Salt Lake City suburb of Draper.

A handful of lesser known Republicans have already entered the race.

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, a securities investor who has called Romney a “Massachusetts millionaire” and promised to push back on “government overreach,” was first to announce in May.

Rod Bird Jr., mayor of the small Utah town of Roosevelt and the founder of an oilfield supply company, announced his campaign last week. He has said he supports term limits and more limits on federal lobbying.

Others who have expressed interest in the seat include Tim Ballard, founder of the anti-child-trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad. The organization inspired a film popular with conservative moviegoers last summer, “Sound of Freedom,” even as Ballard was ousted from Operation Underground Railroad amid reports of sexual misconduct. Ballard denies the claims.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, meanwhile, has publicly rebuked Ballard, saying he misused his friendship with a high-ranking church official for personal gain and engaged in “morally unacceptable” activity. Ballard, a member of the church, has denied those claims, too.

Wilson’s priorities in the Utah Legislature have included cutting taxes and confronting the environmental challenges facing the Great Salt Lake.

Wilson has satisfied conservatives by supporting restrictions on abortion and transgender youth health care and participation in sports but been more moderate by helping quash a 2020 push to formally rebuke Romney over his votes to impeach Trump.

The winner of next year’s Republican primary on June 25 will be heavily favored to win the general election in November. The state’s Republican outnumber Democrats by a more than 3 to 1 margin.

United States News

In this photo provided by the Morgan & Morgan law firm, utility contractors remove a charred Hawaii...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP report on Maui fire investigation

Investigators are trying to solve a mystery about the origin of last month’s deadly Maui wildfire: How did a small, wind-whipped fire sparked by downed power lines and declared extinguished flare up again hours later into a devastating inferno that killed at least 97 people? Here are the key takeaways of an Associated Press investigation […]

58 minutes ago

This photo provided by the Morgan & Morgan law firm shows a charred Hawaiian Electric utility pole ...

Associated Press

How did the Maui fire spread so quickly? Overgrown gully, stubborn embers may be key to probe

Melted remains of an old car tire. Heavily burned trees. A charred stump of an abandoned utility pole. Investigators are examining these and other pieces of evidence as they seek to solve the mystery of last month’s deadly Maui wildfire: How did a small, wind-whipped fire sparked by downed power lines and declared extinguished flare […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square, Friday, April...

Associated Press

Black Americans express concerns about racist depictions in news media, lack of coverage efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — In a new study, Black Americans expressed broad concerns about how they are depicted in the news media, with majorities saying they see racist or negative depictions and a lack of effort to cover broad segments of their community. Four in five Black adults say they see racist or racially insensitive […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March 2021,...

Associated Press

Expert ruling that Colorado supermarket shooting suspect is competent for trial set to be debated

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A hearing begins Wednesday to determine if the man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is mentally competent to stand trial. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 24, was found mentally competent by experts at the state mental hospital in August, but his defense attorney Kathryn Herold asked […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A map of a GOP proposal to redraw Alabama's congressional districts is displayed at the Alab...

Associated Press

In a win for Black voters in redistricting case, Alabama to get new congressional lines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is headed to the first significant revamp of its congressional map in three decades after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the state’s bid to keep using a plan with a single majority-Black district. The decision on Tuesday sets the stage for a new map with greater representation for Black voters […]

3 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Race to replace Mitt Romney heats up as Republican Utah House speaker readies to enter