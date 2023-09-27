Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

5 workers picketing in UAW strike hit by vehicle outside Flint-area plant

Sep 26, 2023, 5:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (AP) — About five people picketing in the United Auto Workers strike outside a Flint-area General Motors plant suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a vehicle leaving the plant struck them, police said.

The striking workers were blocking a driveway, and an employee was trying to leave the Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek when the collision occurred just before 4 p.m., Chief Matthew Bade of the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County said.

The employee drove through the picket line to leave the plant, Bade said. The employee has not been located.

GM spokesperson Jack Crawley issued a statement saying the company “is committed to the health and safety of all employees.”

“Plant leadership is working closely with local authorities to investigate and understand what happened,” the statement said.

UAW Region 1-D President Steve Dawes told The Flint Journal that two of the five people struck were taken to a local hospital.

“It was uncalled for,” Dawes said. “These people are out here, you know these are my membership, and they’re out here doing a peaceful, legal demonstration.”

“This is very serious and we’re going to be pushing this issue,” he said.

The Flint Processing Center is one of 38 locations where workers walked off the job last week in the widening strike by the UAW against GM, Ford and Stellantis.

Despite concerns that a prolonged strike could undermine the economy, particularly in the crucial battleground state of Michigan, President Biden encouraged workers to keep fighting for better wages at a time when car companies have seen rising profits.

