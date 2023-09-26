Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Tanker crew member falls overboard, prompting frantic search, trip to shore for medical care

Sep 26, 2023, 12:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — The crew of a commercial fishing boat recovered a man who had fallen overboard from a tanker and began CPR before the Coast Guard rushed him to shore for medical care, officials said.

The crew of America pulled the man from the water Tuesday morning, and CPR continued aboard a Coast Guard rescue boat that took him to shore where an ambulance was waiting, officials said. The man’s condition was not known.

The mayday from the tanker MTM Dublin went out shortly after 4:30 a.m., reporting a crew member had fallen overboard, the Coast Guard said.

The search took place in pitch-dark conditions and rough seas near Boston Harbor, and the America found the crew member after being the first vessel on the scene, said Petty Officer Lyric Jackson, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

From there, the crew member was transferred to a Coast Guard rescue boat that brought him to shore, Jackson said.

United States News

Associated Press

California education chief Tony Thurmond says he’s running for governor in 2026

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top education official, Tony Thurmond, on Tuesday announced his bid for governor in 2026, a move that comes amid debates about the rights of students and parents, and what role the state should play as school boards approve class materials. If elected, Thurmond, the state superintendent of public instruction, would […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge refuses to immediately block grant program for Black women entrepreneurs

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta ruled Tuesday that a venture capital firm can continue offering a grant program only to Black women entrepreneurs, saying a lawsuit arguing it illegally excluded other races was not likely to succeed. Senior U.S. Judge Thomas Thrash denied a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the grants […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A new battery recycling facility will deepen Kentucky’s ties to the electric vehicle sector

A recycling facility will be built in Kentucky to shred electric vehicle batteries in a $65 million venture between American and South Korean companies that will supply material for a separate battery-related operation in the same town, the companies announced Tuesday. The 100,000-square-foot (9,000-square meter) EV battery recycling facility to be built in Hopkinsville will […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio high school football coach resigns after team used racist, antisemitic language during a game

BROOKLYN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school football coach resigned Monday after his team used racist and antisemitic language to call out plays during a game last week. Brooklyn High School coach Tim McFarland and his players repeatedly used the word “Nazi” as a play call in a game against Beachwood High School. Beachwood, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

YouTube prankster says he had no idea he was scaring man who shot him

LEESBURG, Va, (AP) — A YouTube prankster who was shot by one his targets told jurors Tuesday he had no inkling he had scared or angered the man who fired on him as the prank was recorded. Tanner Cook, whose “Classified Goons” channel on YouTube has more than 55,000 subscribers, testified nonchalantly about the shooting […]

3 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Tanker crew member falls overboard, prompting frantic search, trip to shore for medical care