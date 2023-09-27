PHOENIX — A driver in a fatal crash that spilled into a West Valley high school Tuesday morning was going 55 mph above the speed limit and ran a red light, authorities said.

Officers responded to the intersection of 47th and Northern avenues around 4:10 a.m. after two vehicles collided, the Glendale Police Department said.

One of the vehicles ended up on the property of Apollo High School after the collision, damaging a fence.

Police said Wednesday that a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Alaina Gallegos was speeding north on 47th Avenue and ran a red light before colliding with a vehicle heading east on Northern Avenue.

Gallegos and her passenger, 32-year-old Eliseo Ochoa, died of their injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Gallegos was driving at around 80 mph in an area where the speed limit is 25 mph, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was alone, sustained minor injuries.

Northern Avenue was closed between 43rd and 51st avenues throughout the morning Tuesday while the scene was under investigation.

