PHOENIX — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle while crossing midblock in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers were called to Seventh Street and Greenway Parkway around 7:20 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 39-year-old Arvin Rambler in the roadway with serious injuries.

Rambler was take to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and talked to officers. No signs of impairment were shown, and the driver was released with no charges pending.

The vehicle was traveling north on Seventh Street after it passed Greenway Road when it hit Ramble as he was crossing Seventh street midblock, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

