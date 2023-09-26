Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian crossing midblock dies after being hit by vehicle in Phoenix

Sep 26, 2023, 6:55 AM

caution tape appears behind a patrol vehicle...

A pedestrian died Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, after being hit by a vehicle while crossing midblock in Phoenix. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle while crossing midblock in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers were called to Seventh Street and Greenway Parkway around 7:20 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 39-year-old Arvin Rambler in the roadway with serious injuries.

Rambler was take to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and talked to officers. No signs of impairment were shown, and the driver was released with no charges pending.

RELATED STORIES

The vehicle was traveling north on Seventh Street after it passed Greenway Road when it hit Ramble as he was crossing Seventh street midblock, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

man walking along border fence to pick up trash...

KTAR.com

With Biden making his way to Arizona, border officials plea for impactful change

As President Biden prepares to make his second trip during his presidency to Arizona, border officials are emphasizing the need for change.

5 minutes ago

Sen. Mark Kelly, left, of Arizona called on Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, a fellow Democrat, ...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona says fellow Democrat Robert Menendez should resign

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said Tuesday that Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, a fellow Democrat, should resign amid federal corruption charges.

53 minutes ago

Google Street View image of Apollo High School in Glendale, Arizona. A crash spilled onto the schoo...

KTAR.com

2 people dead after crash that spilled onto Glendale high school property

Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash that spilled onto Apollo High School property in Glendale.

3 hours ago

The donor's wife, Marie Johnson, was able to meet the recipient of her husband's lungs in Phoenix...

SuElen Rivera

Valley woman hears late husband’s lungs breathing life into recipient at Phoenix hospital

During an exchange that tugs at your heart-strings, a Valley woman had the chance to listen to her late husband's lungs breathing life into a donor recipient at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix last week. 

6 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on July ...

Adrienne Washington/Cronkite News

Gosar back in spotlight with call for general to “be hung” over Jan. 6

Two years after he was formally censured for a video that appeared to espouse violence against lawmakers, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar has again grabbed headlines by saying the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff would be hanged in a “better society.”

6 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Pedestrian crossing midblock dies after being hit by vehicle in Phoenix