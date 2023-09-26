Close
Ozomatli to headline Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Somos Peoria

Sep 26, 2023, 4:15 AM

Grammy award-winning Latin fusion band Ozomatli will headline the Valley's largest Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Somos Peoria, on Saturday. 

BY BRANDON GRAY


PHOENIX — Grammy award-winning Latin fusion band Ozomatli will headline the Valley’s largest Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Somos Peoria, on Saturday.

In addition, the multicultural event will feature 90s R&B band Color Me Badd best known for hits like “I Wanna Sex You Up”, “I Ador, Mi Amor” and “All 4 Love.” Mariachi Divas will also hit the main stage with a variety of mariachi classics to jazz and pop.

Along with musical acts, Somos Peoria will have a low-rider car display, lucha libre performances, a variety of traditional foods, beer and margaritas. Arts and crafts, strolling mariachi artists, traditional ballet folkorico groups and kid zone rides and games are included at the event.

The city-sponsored event and will happen at Old Town Peoria at 83rd and Grand Avenues.

It is from 4 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. and admission is free.

